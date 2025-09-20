With the No. 21 Michigan football team taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, the team still won't have head coach Sherrone Moore on the sidelines. It will be Biff Poggi as Michigan football's interim head coach, as a recent back-and-forth with former head coach Nick Saban has been making the college football world laugh.

Poggi would speak about the Wolverines' upcoming game on ESPN's College GameDay, where he would be asked by Pat McAfee about the history he has with Saban. He would tell a humorous story about when Saban was going to give him a Ferrari.

“Well, look, I mean, I know everyone genuflects to the greatest college football coach ever, but not me,” Poggi said. “And I will tell you that we’ve been friends a long time. And I don’t know, he called me five or six years ago, and he goes, ‘Hey, guess what? I’ve been chosen for a Ferrari dealership.’ I said, ‘Oh man, congratulations. Let me be the first guy to buy a car from you, and I'll buy the coolest car they make, the 812 Superfast. ‘Great, perfect, I'll have it all set up.' I will have a beard down to my knees before I see that 812.”

“You lost a friend and a customer.” 😭 Nick Saban and Biff Poggi can’t agree on cars or coaching 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/MuStcpVk06 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 20, 2025

The back-and-forth between Michigan football's Biff Poggi and Nick Saban

As fans lock in their predictions for the Michigan football team against Nebraska, Poggi looks to keep the ship afloat for the program until Moore gets back from suspension. With the comment Poggi made about Saban, the former Alabama Crimson Tide coach clapped back, saying that Poggi has “alligator arms” when thinking of buying the car.

“Oh, here was the problem,” Saban said. “When we got right down to the transaction, you had alligator arms. You could not reach in your pocket.”

Consequently, after some more car talk, the conversation came back to football and Poggi's time as the coach of St. Frances Academy from 2017 to 2020, which Saban's question resulted in a funny response.

“When you were at St Frances, I never saw you coach a down,” Saban said. “You were the owner, you were Jerry Jones, you paid the players and all that, you did the payroll. Are you using the same philosophy at Michigan?”

“Yeah, and I learned it all from you,” Poggi responded.

At any rate, the Wolverines are 2-1 and look to get another victory in the win column as they take on the Cornhuskers.