Michigan and universities all over the country are still processing the allegations facing Matt Weiss, a former Baltimore Ravens and Wolverines assistant who is being criminally charged with 24 counts of unauthorized access to computers and aggravated identity theft. His ex-employers are also trying to mentally sort out the findings from the FBI's investigation.

“Just really shocking,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday at the NFL Annual League Meeting, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press (via Yahoo Sports). “Shocking. Surprising. Didn’t see that one coming. Found out about it the same time everybody else did. Don’t know what to make of it. Just feel really bad for the people involved, that were affected by it. Especially his family and then the people that were victims of that.”

Weiss was indicted earlier this month on federal criminal charges of hacking into the computer accounts of approximately 3,300 student athletes at more than 100 universities. Most of the alleged victims are said to be women. Weiss plead not guilty to the charges.

Additionally, a class action lawsuit is being filed against the 42-year-old, the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Keffer Development Services, which is the third-party contractor Weiss is accused of hacking into as a means to obtain access to student-athlete databases. The indictment alleges that he committed these crimes, which were carried out for the purpose of downloading “personal, intimate, digital photographs and videos,” from 2015-23.

Jim Harbaugh's reaction

Weiss worked on the Ravens' coaching staff for 12 years, starting in 2009, and then headed to Ann Arbor ahead of the 2021 season. He served under John Harbaugh's younger brother Jim, operating as a quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. Weiss was fired from his post in January of 2023 after the university discovered he was improperly accessing computers.

“It was after the TCU game (College Football Playoff Semifinals) that we — that I found out, we found out, that there was allegations,” former Wolverines head coach and current Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said, per Birkett. “And you said it, I mean indictment, that's not a word that — sympathy for the victims and for Matt's family. It’s shocking.”

Many more reactions regarding this federal case are sure to come out.