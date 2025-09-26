The Michigan football team is now 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play after picking up a big win against Nebraska over the weekend. Quarterback Bryce Underwood didn’t have to do a lot with his arm in this one as the Wolverines gashed the Cornhuskers for nearly 300 yards rushing, and Underwood had a long touchdown run in the first quarter. Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt is impressed with how Underwood handled the tough environment.

Memorial Stadium is not an easy place to play, especially for an opposing QB who just turned 18. Bryce Underwood didn’t seem phased.

“I think Bryce, his best trait so far is that he is clearly, clearly not overwhelmed by the stage,” Joel Klatt said during his podcast. “And for an 18-year-old true freshman, that's something, and not every true freshman can go out there and even just handle it. He clearly is not sped up. He is built for the moment. So that's first and foremost. He's built for the moment.”

So far, Michigan has played Oklahoma and Nebraska on the road. Those are two very difficult places to play, and Klatt doesn’t think that Underwood was bothered.

“The environments, even on the road, I don't feel like have totally rattled him,” he continued. “Think of the two environments he's had to play, again as an 18-year-old, which is wild to me. At Oklahoma, at Nebraska. At Nebraska, I will tell you from experience, is a very difficult place to play for an opposing quarterback, and I felt like he handled it really well.”

The Michigan football team is now on a bye week after the big win, and Bryce Underwood will get to play in front of his home fans when he takes the field again. Next up for the Wolverines is Wisconsin on October 4th.