The Green Bay Packers have been one of the more frustrating teams in the NFL so far this season, but they are still right in the middle of the playoff picture after a 27-20 win over the New York Giants in Week 11. Now, the Packers are sitting at 6-3-1 through 10 games, just a half-game back of the Chicago Bears for the top spot in the NFC North.

The Giants, led by Jameis Winston in his first start of the season, nearly were able to pull off the upset of Green Bay, but couldn't quite get the job done. New York's upset chances ended late in the fourth quarter when Evan Williams picked Winston off in the end zone to salt the win away for Green Bay.

Star safety Xavier McKinney nearly got his hands on an interception of his own during the game, but the ball was just out of reach. The former Giant blamed the miss on offensive pass interference before throwing a dig at NFL refs about the lack of calls, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Xavier McKinney says #Packers secondary discussed not “leaving too much meat on the bone” with chances to finish INTs. As for what happened on his near pick of Jameis Winston: “First of all, it was offensive pass interference. They don’t call this shit for some reason.” pic.twitter.com/PRNw59yi6p — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) November 19, 2025

“First of all, it was offensive pass interference,” McKinney said. “They don’t call this s**t for some reason.”

McKinney has become a ball hawk since heading over to Green Bay and is now regarded as one of the tops safeties in the game. He is a part of a Packers defense that has taken a major step forward this season after trading for Micah Parsons just before the regular season started. So far this season, McKinney has 64 tackles and two interceptions to go with five pass breakups.

Unfortunately, the Green Bay offense has not been able to hold up its end of the bargain at all times this year. Part of those inconsistencies come down to injuries to key players like Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed and now Josh Jacobs, but this unit is playing below the standard that fans have come to expect from it since Matt LaFleur became the head coach.

If the offense can get going over the home stretch of the regular season, Green Bay can still be a tough out in the playoffs with a defense led by McKinney and Parsons.