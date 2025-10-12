Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore is keeping his team grounded following a 31-13 loss to USC, their second defeat of the season. The Wolverines struggled to establish rhythm offensively and were outgained by nearly 200 total yards in Los Angeles, a setback that dropped them to 4-2. Still, Moore made it clear afterward that the team’s fight is far from over.

“When we land, what are we going to do to get better tomorrow? What are we going to do on Monday as we get back to the team?” Moore said, per 247Sports. “There was never any quit in our team. So, we’re going to continue to fight.”

Part of Michigan’s difficulty came from the absence of running back Justice Haynes, who exited the game in the second quarter with a side injury. Moore later confirmed to On3 Sports that Haynes likely could have returned to the field, but the staff chose caution.

“Yeah, just something in his side,” Moore said. “He came out and was working through it. Probably could’ve went. Extra cautious on student athletes when anything happens to them. Going to make sure they’re okay, but the game plan was the same.”

Haynes, Michigan’s top offensive weapon this season, has rushed for 705 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Against USC, however, he managed just 10 carries for 51 yards before leaving the game.

Without him, the Wolverines’ rushing attack sputtered, totaling only 109 yards, well below their season average of 216. The bulk of the workload shifted to Jordan Marshall, who finished the game with 13 carries for 42 yards.

“The game plan was the same,” Moore reiterated. “We did the same things we were going to do with the game plan. He’ll be okay. So, we’ll just see how he goes as we go through the week.”

Haynes’ availability will be key moving forward, as Michigan prepares to host Washington next weekend. Moore, who took over for Jim Harbaugh this season, remains optimistic despite the adversity. His leadership has kept the team focused on steady improvement rather than panic after two early losses.

Meanwhile, USC head coach Lincoln Riley praised his squad’s toughness after the win, telling USA Today, “We’re a tough-a**, physical program.” The Trojans, now 5-1, racked up 489 total yards and dominated the trenches. For Michigan, the message is simple: get healthy, regroup, and stay in the fight.