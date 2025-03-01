Sherrone Moore recently finished up his first season as the head coach of the Michigan football team, and the team ended up with a lot of momentum. After starting the season 6-5, Michigan finished things off with wins over #2 Ohio State and #11 Alabama. Moore needed that strong finish as the rest of the season didn't go so well, and there is always a lot of pressure to be the best when you're coaching at Michigan. That's exactly how Moore likes it.

The Michigan football program is one of the best of all-time in college football. The Wolverines have one of the richest histories in the sport, and the fan base demands excellence at all times.

“Pressure is privilege,” Sherrone Moore said in a recent interview with Adam Breneman. “If you're in this spot, you should want this. You should want the pressure, you should want the expectations to be high. I mean there's nights where… sleep here. Doing everything you can to make sure you cross every T, dot every I to make sure you're in position to win.”

Moore thought he knew what he was getting into when he was first coming to Michigan, but he didn't. He first came to Ann Arbor as a tight ends coach in 2018. He is now the head coach.

“When you come here, you better have your lunch pail, because you're gonna be in a dogfight with them,” Moore said. “You don't know what you're gonna get into until you get to that position. I had no idea. I thought I knew, but I didn't. I just took off my coat and my tie and started doing drills on the chair, and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh loved it. He's sitting back, he's got his chew in. He's like, ‘Show me that again.'”

One thing that Moore has learned since coming to Michigan is that Ohio State is the most important part of the job. The greatest rivalry in sports never sleeps, and Moore is 2-0 against the Buckeyes as head coach. He was the acting head coach in 2023 due to a Jim Harbaugh suspension.

“That's all we think about, we think about The Game,” Moore said. “365 days a year. That game is always on our mind, and it will always stay like that.”

A big chunk of Sherrone Moore's first season as the head coach at Michigan did not go well. However, the Wolverines ended the season strong, and Moore is coming into year two with a lot of momentum.