We are starting to see a new trend in college football gain traction as more and more teams are canceling their spring games. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was the first coach to make the move, and now we have seen some other big programs follow suit. Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore recently discussed the Wolverines' spring game, and it sounds like it will happen as scheduled.

The Michigan football spring game is currently scheduled for April 19th, and Sherrone Moore is planning to make it happen.

“I want to keep our spring game, and it’s just going to depend on circumstances how we can get it done,” Moore said, according to an article from On3. “It’s an opportunity for our players, especially the guys that don’t get to play on those Saturdays, to be in front of a crowd and be in front of people.”

Matt Rhule expressed his concern about other teams poaching his players because of the spring game. After all, the game is televised, and the spring window of the transfer portal opens up shortly after spring practices conclude.

“I think it was two things, last year we had our spring game, Big Ten Network, everyone is watching and it’s re-aired, re-aired, re-aired and all of a sudden I’ve got a line outside my door on Monday,” Rhule said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Coach so and so called me from here, so and so called me from there. What advantage is it for me? I love our fans and we’re going to do something for the fans, but what’s the advantage of showing all my young talent and letting other coaches come in and tamper with them?”

Rhule is worried about that being an issue again, but Moore doesn't seem to see it as a big concern.

“And I know the risk — people are going to poach your players,” Moore said. “People are going to do that regardless. People shop players. I don’t think the spring game is going to make a big difference in whether your guys get poached or not. We got to do a great job continuing the relationships we have with our players so that we can keep the ones we got and we want. We’ll take it day by day, and we’ll go from there.”

More and more teams are following in the footsteps of Matt Rhule and Nebraska, but it doesn't sound like the Michigan football team will cancel their spring game. Sherrone Moore is planning on the Wolverines putting their talent on display on April 19th.