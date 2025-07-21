The Michigan football team is having a lot of success recruiting the 2026 class, and it is in good shape with a number of 2027 prospects as well. One player to watch for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines is four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard. Jarrard has narrowed his list of options down to five, and Michigan made the cut.

According to a report from On3, Teddy Jarrard is down to five schools. He will eventually choose between the Michigan football team, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State.

Jarrard has been to many different camps recently, and that helped him choose these five schools.

“After my period of going to camps and stuff and figuring all that out, I narrowed it down to the schools that stood out to me and pushed for me and in general where I thought I’d fit development wise,” Jarrard said.

The QB is the most important player on the field, and Jarrard is one of Michigan’s top 2027 targets. Landing him is crucial, and so far, the coaching staff has made a good impression.

“Coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach (Chip) Lindsey have been great,” Jarrard said. “Especially Coach Lindsey. Him coaching Georgia high school football, the relationship is there. I think what they’re doing there with the quarterbacks, I think it would be a good situation going in with Bryce (Underwood) and I wouldn’t be there for two more years.”

Ultimately, Jarrard wants to be a part of a strong culture, and he wants to play for a school that can develop him into an NFL QB.

“Where they can develop me the best and get me ready for the NFL,” he said. “A quarterback room where I best fit in and culture wise I want to go to a school with a good culture and that normally comes with success.”

Teddy Jarrard still has two more years of high school left, so he is in no rush to make a decision. There is a long way to go here, but Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team are in good shape.