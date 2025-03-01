The Michigan football team continues to pick up wins over Alabama as they beat out the Crimson Tide for four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter. Alabama seemed to be in the lead for the 2026 prospect that is named after legendary Crimson Tide head coach Bear Bryant. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff did a great job closing the deal and stealing McWhorter away from Alabama.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Bear McWhorter has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 305 IOL from Kingston, GA chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Florida, & Clemson.”

Michigan got the recruiting win over Alabama on Friday, and the Wolverines have also beaten the Crimson Tide in the postseason each of the last two years.

After committing, Bear McWhorter had a brief message for Michigan football fans:

“Kingston➡️Ann Arbor HO〽️E,” McWhorter said.

McWhorter is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #385 player in the 2026 class, the #32 IOL and the #45 player in the state of Georgia. McWhorter currently attends Cass High School in White, Georgia.

Michigan beat out Alabama, Clemson and Florida in terms of finalists to land McWhorter, but the Wolverines had a lot of other competition. As a four-star recruit, McWhorter holds a very impressive offer list. He also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and many others.

It's too early to get too wrapped up in recruiting rankings, but following this commitment, the Michigan football team has the #42 class in the country as they have landed three commitments. This ranking is expected to improve significantly throughout the offseason as the Wolverines typically finish with one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

The 2025 cycle wrapped up earlier this month, and Michigan ended up finishing with the #6 class in the nation. Sherrone Moore has done a great job recruiting so far, and he is trying to replicate that success with the 2026 class as well.