The Michigan football team picked up another huge commitment on Wednesday as four-star safety Elijah Dotson flipped his commitment from Pitt to the Wolverines. Dotson is a Michigan kid as he is from Detroit, but he had been committed to Pitt since May. Michigan has been working hard to flip him, and also his teammate, Bryce Underwood. Underwood is the top player in the 2025 class. One down for the Wolverines, one to go.

“BREAKING: Four-Star CB Elijah Dotson has Flipped his Commitment from Pitt to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 180 CB from Detroit, MI had been Committed to the Panthers since May.”

Upon committing to the Michigan football program, Elijah Dotson had a short and sweet message for Wolverine nation.

“I’m home, Go Blue man!!” Dotson said.

Dotson is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports and he is the #118 player in the 2025 class. He is the #10 safety in the class and the #2 player in the state of Michigan. Dotson currently attends Belleville High School about 25 minutes outside of Ann Arbor.

“Has played a little of everything from safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school,” 247 Sports' Allen Trieu wrote in Dotson's scouting report. “Has above average size and plays physically. Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man to man. Violent striker who delivered even more impact as a tackler his senior year. Receiver background helps in his ball skills.”

As you can see, Dotson is someone that has a lot of experience at different positions, and that should help him a lot when he gets to college.

“Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends,” The scouting report states. “Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays. Could really play receiver for some schools as well. Has a great combination of size, ball skills, physicality and instincts that project him as an impact player in college. Finished with a strong senior year and played well in national 7-on-7s against top competition.”

This flip is big for a number of reasons. First of all, Elijah Dotson is an elite prospect that should go on to make a big impact for the Michigan football team. Also, this flip will create some more chatter about Bryce Underwood potentially flipping to the Wolverines as well.

Michigan fans took over a Belleville High School playoff football game a couple of weeks ago in an effort to keep Dotson and Underwood home. Things have worked for Dotson, but there are still a lot of question marks surrounding Underwood. He hasn't officially come out and said that he won't be attending Michigan, but most people are expecting him to stick with his LSU pledge. We will know for sure soon enough.