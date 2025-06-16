The Michigan football team has added to its 2025 quarterback room as the Wolverines landed a commitment from East Carolina transfer Jake Garcia on Monday. Garcia recently took a visit to Ann Arbor to meet with the Wolverines, and he is now committed to the program. This is the third time that Garcia has been in the transfer portal in his career as he started at Miami before also spending time with Missouri and East Carolina.

“BREAKING: ECU transfer QB Jake Garcia has signed with Michigan, @PeteNakos_ reports,” On3 said in a post. “Garcia threw for 1,426 yards, 8 TDs, and 12 INTs last season.”

Jake Garcia started his college football career back in 2021 at Miami. He didn't play often during that season as he finished the year 11/14 through the air for 147 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He returned to the Hurricanes for the 2022 season.

Garcia got more playing time at Miami during the 2022 season as he went 68/114 through the air that season for 803 yards, five touchdowns and four picks. He then transferred to Missouri after the conclusion of the season, but he never actually played for the Tigers.

Article Continues Below

After a brief stint with Missouri, Garcia entered the transfer portal and ended up at East Carolina, where he spent the 2024 season. Garcia received the most amount of playing time in his career last season, and he ended the year 109/181 for 1,462 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This is an interesting addition to the Michigan football team given its current QB situation. The Wolverines had one of the worst QB rooms in FBS football last year as they never got close to satisfactory QB play, and completing a forward pass was a legitimate struggle. Head coach Sherrone Moore knew this issue needed to be addressed, and he found a way to secure a commitment from QB Bryce Underwood, the top player in the 2025 recruiting class.

Garcia isn't the only transfer that Michigan has brought in as Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene is now a Wolverine. He is expected to challenge Underwood for the starting job, but he did get hurt during spring ball which has delayed his progress.

As you can see from Jake Garcia's past, he isn't someone who was brought in to potentially win the QB job. The most likely scenario here is that the Michigan football realized that its third-string QB option wasn't quite as strong as the team was hoping for, so the Wolverines wanted to add another player to the mix. If everything goes to plan for Michigan, Jake Garcia will only come into games during blowout wins.