The Michigan football team is starting to heat up on the recruiting trail as the Wolverines have landed two commitments this week. Another one could be coming soon as four-star 2026 defensive lineman Damari Simeon released his top-four schools, and the Wolverines made the cut. Simeon is down to Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas.

“NEWS 4-star DL Damari Simeon is down to Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas,” On3 Recruits said in a post. “Simeon ranks No. 66 NATL. (No. 7 DL) in the 2026 On300.”

Damari Simeon is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #202 player in the 2026 class, the #26 DL and the #3 player in the state of New Jersey. Simeon currently attends St. Augustine Prep High School in Richland, NJ. The Michigan football team has a lot of success recruiting the Garden State during the past decade or so.

Simeon is down to four schools, but he received offers from just about every top school in the country. Some other big programs that offered him are Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and more. He holds an impressive offer list, and Michigan is one of the four schools that stood out the most.

The Wolverines have landed a couple of nice commitments this week as two tight ends have announced that they will play for Michigan. With those commitments, the Wolverines have the #36 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.

Michigan is hoping to land a commitment from Damari Simeon soon, and there are a lot of other top targets that have the Wolverines in their top schools list as well. Michigan seems to be in good shape to have a big summer on the recruiting trail. Sherrone Moore signed a top-10 class in his first year as the Michigan football head coach, and he is looking to do the same this year.