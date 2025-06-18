The Michigan football team recently hosted four-star linebacker Duyon Forkpa on a visit, and it doesn’t sound like it could’ve gone any better. Forkpa is very high on Florida, but the Wolverines seem to be gaining some traction after this visit. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff knocked it out of the park.

Duyon Forkpa has been to Ann Arbor three times now, and this recent visit was a good one. The Michigan football team has given Forkpa something to think about.

“This was my third time at Michigan and the visit was great,” Forkpa said, according to an article from On3. “There are no negatives in Michigan at all. It was a home feeling and my decision just got delayed because of this weekend in Ann Arbor.”

Obviously, the football aspect is a major factor in every recruits decision. However, there are a lot of things that go into the thought process, and Michigan is checking off a lot of boxes for Forkpa.

“Being able to go into detail about what they can do for you after football was big for me,” he added. “Also, meeting with some of the alumni who are very successful and who were in the same position that I am made an impact on me. Hearing how they navigated through the recruiting process was big. Then being able to bond with the recruits and the hosts was probably the biggest thing for me.”

Forkpa still has a couple of official visits to go on, but Michigan is high on his list right now.

“I’m feeling very good about Michigan,” he said. “They have no negative traits. They were very transparent and they have everything that you need to help you accomplish your biggest goals. When you think big picture, Michigan has a plan. They have everything you need to be successful, not just in football, but in life.”

Landing a commitment from Duyon Forkpa would be huge for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team. It shouldn’t be long before he makes an official decision.