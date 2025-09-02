Coming off a victorious 20-17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Nebraska football team looks to continue that momentum this upcoming weekend against the visiting Akron Zips. Ahead of their Week 2 tilt, Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola spoke to the press about the atmosphere at Memorial Stadium, home of the Cornhuskers. Team beat reporter Clayton Collier shared Raiola's thoughts on the stadium and potential recruits via X, formerly Twitter.

"The whole experience of a gameday here is second-to-none in college football." Dylan Raiola can't wait to play at Memorial Stadium again. "There's no reason why the top recruits and top players in the country shouldn't want to come play at a place like this."#Huskers #GBR pic.twitter.com/5TVv1Ceygb — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“”The whole experience of a gameday here is second-to-none in college football,” Raiola said to Collier and the press Tuesday. “There's no reason why the top recruits and top players in the country shouldn't want to come play at a place like this.”

If the Nebraska football program can improve in head coach Matt Rhule's third season, then a challenge for the Big Ten title is possible. Raiola went through an up and down freshman year, but there's no denying his talent. In the season opening win, Raiola passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns. While that was on 42 attempts, Raiola completed 33 of those passes. Can Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen expect even more out of Raiola on Saturday?

Nebraska football looks to continue winning ways

1-0 is always the best way to start a season, and that is precisely what the Nebraska football team did last week. Now, maintaining that momentum against Akron is only the beginning. Beating the Zips and Houston Christian in Week 3 would put the Cornhuskers in very good position before their Big Ten opener against Michigan at Memorial Stadium in three weeks' time.

If Raiola and the Nebraska football offense can perform well against Akron and Houston Christian, it should give them quite a boost before facing the Wolverines. Rhule hopes that his team performs better in the season's second half as opposed to 2024's slide. Holgorsen and Raiola will look to score more than 20 points like they did in the Cincinnati matchup. If they can put on a show on Saturday, then perhaps a few more recruits will be persuaded to call Memorial Stadium home in the future.