Nebraska football began its steep fall from grace during the 200os. Former head coach Frank Solich kept the program in fairly strong standing for a few years following the storied Tom Osborne era, even if national championships were no longer in grasp, but the Cornhuskers declined at the tail-end of his tenure and fell completely out of prominence under Bill Callahan, posting two sub.-500 seasons in four years. Lincoln desperately needed a reason to invest in the team.

No. 93 provided one. Ndamukong Suh did not launch the Huskers back to the top of the sport, but he helped make them relevant again. The imposing defensive tackle's eye-popping explosiveness and sheer dominance forced people around the country to take notice. More than 15 years since he last suited up for Nebraska, Suh is getting recognized once more for the havoc he unleashed on offenses.

When ranking the top 25 college football players in the first quarter of this century, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic slotted the 6-foot-4, 300-pound juggernaut in the No. 3 position on his list. Suh comes in as the top defensive talent and falls behind only USC running back Reggie Bush and Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, both of whom won national championships and the Heisman Trophy.

Nebraska football has experienced many lows over the last couple of decades, but fans can take some pride in knowing that one of their own left a huge imprint on the game. The fact that his legacy is still held in such high regard despite the team never even winning a conference championship during his run (2005-09) speaks to his indisputable excellence.

Ndamukong Suh was an absolute force for Nebraska football

Suh ascended into stardom in 2008 with the defensive-minded Bo Pelini taking over as head coach, showcasing his versatility with two pick-sixes. He then reached all-time Cornhuskers status the following season, recording 12.0 sacks, 52 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss and one interception in 14 games. Suh was named a unanimous All-American and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year crown.

His fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting is controversial and shows just how unlikely it is for a pure defensive star to ever secure the most prestigious individual prize in amateur sports. Ndamukong Suh went on to become a three-time First-Team All-Pro with the Detroit Lions, but he also earned the reputation as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL. The mentioning of his name will therefore almost always elicit mixed reactions from the public. “He was great, but.”

Nebraska fans are probably not overly concerned with the “but” part of his legacy right now, though. After a long stay in obscurity, they are just grateful for a reason to think of the program in a positive light.