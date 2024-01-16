There it is.

With Jedd Fisch leaving the Arizona football program to go to Washington following Kalen DeBoer's departure for Alabama, the Wildcats job suddenly became open. However, it didn't take too long to fill. Late Monday night, rumors swirled that San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan had emerged as the top target. Then, on Tuesday, it was made official: Brennan accepted the offer to become the head coach for the Arizona football program, per a report from Jacob Seliga of Rivals.

‘BREAKING: San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan has accepted the offer to officially become the next head coach at the University of Arizona. Brennan initially was offered the job last night and after consulting with his inner trust, he’s decided to head to Tucson to continue to build upon the Wildcats upward trajectory. A team meeting has been called for this afternoon in which Brennan is expected to introduce himself to players and remaining staff at that time'

There it is, and the coaching carousel continues to spin around college football. The deal is for five years, as Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.

Things have moved quickly over the past week or so. DeBoer took over at Alabama after Nick Saban retired. Then, Fisch became the coach at Washington, much to the displeasure of Arizona fans. The Arizona football program then immediately turned to some options, and Brennan was always seen as a leading candidate.

Brennan had previously interviewed for the opening a few years ago before they turned to Fisch as the choice. Brennan has been the head coach at San Jose State since 2017 and has turned that program around. He has compiled a 34-48 record but won seven games in three of the final four seasons, which is quite a feat considering where the San Jose State program was before he came.

Now, Brent Brennan moves to the Arizona football program, which is set to join the new-look Big 12 Conference in 2024. The question now is which players will stay in Tucson? Already, a number of assistants have already followed Fisch to Washington, so a lot of changes are in store for a team that had College Football Playoff aspirations for the 2024 campaign.