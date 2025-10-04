North Carolina football fans have not been having a great time early in the 2025 college football season. After another disastrous half against Clemson, many appear to be giving up on the team.

After allowing four touchdowns in the first quarter, North Carolina found itself in a 35-3 hole at halftime. That was enough to convince a large group of fans in Kenan Memorial Stadium to hit the exits.

It’s so bad in Chapel Hill that fans don’t even want to stay for the 2nd half

Miraculously, Clemson's 28 first-quarter points were more than it had scored in any of its previous four games. The bye week appeared to rejuvenate the Tigers, whom Dabo Swinney claimed had not been deterred by their slow start to the year.

The Tar Heels were forced to turn to veteran quarterback Max Johnson after ruling starter Gio Lopez out with another injury. Johnson managed just 66 passing yards in the first half and led just one scoring drive on North Carolina's first seven attempts.

Clemson rolling past North Carolina in Week 6

North Carolina struggled to move the ball in the first half, but the blowout was largely due to Clemson's offense finally waking up. The Tigers racked up over 200 yards of total offense in the first half and scored a touchdown on four of their first 16 offensive plays.

Dabo Swinney opened up Clemson's playbook early, drawing up a running back pass from Antonio Williams to a streaking T.J. Moore for a 75-yard score on the first play of the game. The Tigers had four drives in the first quarter and ended each of them with in the end zone.

North Carolina entered Week 6 with a 2-2 record, but neither of its two wins came against Power Five opponents. They averaged just 11.5 points in their two games against adequate competition, and appear on track for a similar number against Clemson.

Once the game ends, North Carolina has another two weeks to mend the fences. The Tar Heels entered Week 6 off a bye and have another one before their next outing, a Friday night road game against California in Week 8.