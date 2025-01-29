Even the teacher is still the student, and that's the case for North Carolina football head coach, Bill Belichick. After spending the past season in retirement, he began to weigh his options. Belichick wanted to coach but wasn't sure where to go. There weren't many NFL head coaching vacancies at the time. So, he thought of going the college route.

Still, there are plenty of rules and stipulations to learn in the NCAA. With NIL, the transfer portal, and recruiting rules, Belichick wanted to muster the ropes of the collegiate game. Luckily, three head coaches invited him out for a simple walkthrough. Following that experience, he explained on the Pat McAfee Show how much his perspective changed on college football.

“Certainly a great experience and I’m very appreciative of Coach (Jedd) Fisch for giving me the opportunity to come out to Washington and spend a little time out there with him and watch his program,” Belichick said. “That really showed me how exciting and interesting college football is. You have a lot more time to spend with the players.

“You see them develop more and they’re very eager to learn and try to become NFL players. So that was a great experience for me and I was able to visit some other schools as well. Coach (Brian) Kelly at LSU was very hospitable as well. I got to Rutgers and Coach (Greg) Schiano so I learned a lot from looking at some of these other programs.”

Bill Belichick can be more involved with North Carolina football

Although Belichick is one of the greatest football coaches ever, it takes someone special to coach college football. These players are student-athletes, trying to manage their academic, athletic, and personal lives. There are challenges and struggles along the way for some of those players.

However, someone like Belichick, who has a lot of influence, can help these players. After all, he adopted the ‘Patriot Way', which was a staple for the New England Patriots and his six Super Bowl rings. Even Rob Gronkowski explained the first moment Belichick taught him the ‘Patriot Way'.

At that point, it was Gronkowski's second season and still maturing. Now, Belichick will be able to teach that on a more personal level. He can help these players grow into men, and help them with whatever situations they're facing. More of his personality, and empathy will be on display for his team to see.