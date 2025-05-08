North Carolina football added past Southeastern Conference representation for Bill Belichick. The head coach and Tar Heels became aggressive in the college football transfer portal. Including grabbing a former Arkansas tight end.

UNC bolstered its offense with Shamar Easter, Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported on Wednesday. Easter rated as the nation's No. 2 available TE.

The 6-foot-5 target redshirted in Fayetteville for 2023. He then only caught one pass for 16 yards last season.

Easter, however, was a four-star talent out of high school. He ranked as the second-best prospect from Arkansas by 247Sports. The native of Ashdown, Arkansas even rated 13th among the nation's tight end class for the Class of 2023.

Belichick now gets a towering weapon who's capable of adding to his past success with the position. NFL fans already recall the dominance Rob Gronkowski displayed under Belichick. The TE arrives amid another key offseason addition to UNC. Belichick and North Carolina lured Gio Lopez to the roster via the portal. Lopez tossed 3,024 yards and 25 touchdowns for South Alabama in '24.

Easter isn't the only SEC transfer coming to Chapel Hill, though.

North Carolina, Bill Belichick add SEC DB with Arkansas transfer

The eight-time Super Bowl champion helped lure in a towering defender too along with Easter.

Former Florida safety Gregory Smith III emerged as the defensive portal addition for UNC, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported Wednesday morning.

Smith brings an imposing 6-foot-4, 217-pound frame to Belichick's secondary. He also comes with four years of eligibility left. On3 listed Smith as the top player available in the transfer portal.

Smith cracked the lineup in five games for the Gators in '24. He recorded five tackles with three solo stops. Smith showed his coverage skills briefly too — breaking up one pass. He earned his most defensive action against Texas — playing in 15 snaps.

The Riverview, Florida native ranked as a four-star for the Gators. He also was the Sunshine State's 29th-best prospect for the 2024 class. He ultimately took a redshirt year for the Gators. But now he'll start anew with UNC along with Easter.

North Carolina makes up for a pivotal portal loss, as Amare Campbell entered April 22.