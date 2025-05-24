Jordon Hudson is being accused of some odd behavior during Bill Belichick's recent podcast interview.

Former NFL player Channing Crowder shared the experience he had when the eight-time Super Bowl-winning NFL coach was a guest on The Pivot podcast. Crowder hosts the podcast with former NFL players Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark. Belichick's episode aired on May 16, and he discussed the situation with Marc Hochman on their podcast, Hochman and Crowder last week.

“He’s all in if you talk football, but if you start talking personal stuff he starts doing the mumble and the one-word answers and his old lady is different,” Crowder said.

“She lurks,” he said of Belichick's girlfriend whom he's been dating since 2023. “It’s weird to know him as Coach Belichick running the entire organization as GM, head coach, talent coordinator, all that stuff, and then to see this tiny little 95-pound girl pretty much telling him what to do.”

Crowder said that Hudson seemed in control of the situation, and Belichick didn't seem to have any input.

“… She was there. She kind of coordinates and brand manages… She has her paws on the situation. It’s different… it was weird to be around Belichick and Jordon. I don’t see Belichick in that light. But he just smiles and nods.”

Crowder added that Hudson apparently choreographed the opening of Belichick’s interview The Pivot podcast which gave a shoutout to his girlfriend referring to her as his “idea mill” and “muse” for his Art of Winning book.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's Viral CBS Interview

This is not the first time that Hudson has hijacked an interview for Belichick. The UNC-Chapel Hill coach was interviewed by CBS Mornings last month where she interjected when the reporter asked how they met. Hudson was met with a lot of backlash online for her role in the interview. Belichick released a statement in his girlfriend's defense.

CBS fired back in a statement: “When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

A statement from @CBSNews on the interview with Mr. Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/1rpcZjCOUw — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

In contrast, Belichick had an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month where he praised Hudson on how she has been a great resource to him. Unlike his now-viral interview with CBS, Hudson was not present.

“She’s been through the whole process, she’s been very helpful to me,” Belichick said earlier this month. “She does the business things that don’t relate to North Carolina that come up in my life so I can concentrate on football, and that’s really what I want to do. You know, I acknowledged her in the book, she was very helpful on all that … and also, giving a perspective of the book from the business side. Sometimes I get a little football technical and she did a good job of keeping me on balance there.”