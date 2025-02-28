Head coach Bill Belichick's move to North Carolina continues to shake up the football world. If fans are wondering how a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach transitions to a mid-level ACC program, they will be able to watch the process on Max with the 2025 offseason edition of “Hard Knocks.”

The popular football docuseries ventures into college football for the first time after they could not come to an agreement with an NFL team, Front Office Sports reported. NFL front offices were resistant to being featured after the way New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was portrayed in 2024, per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports.

In any case, fans will likely be content with the decision to showcase Belichick's transformation into the North Carolina football program. Belichick will attempt the rare feat of finding success at the NCAA level after doing so in the NFL. Only four coaches have ever been to both a Super Bowl and National Championship Game, with Jim Harbaugh most recently achieving the feat with Michigan in 2023.

Since his hiring, Belichick has already relocated to North Carolina and dove knee-deep into the college football coaching process. He has gone on several recruiting trips and signed multiple prospects, both from high school and the transfer portal. The Tar Heels have also expedited the process of increasing their NIL fund with Belichick on board.

The interesting decision is largely noteworthy due to Belichick's notorious distaste for the media. During his 24 seasons with the New England Patriots, he was never featured on any edition of “Hard Knocks.”

North Carolina football makes “Hard Knocks” history

The decision to feature North Carolina and Bill Belichick on “Hard Knocks” furthers the program's recent expansion. The series debuted the offseason format in 2024 with the Giants to resounding success. Clips from the season went viral on social media, leading to the following release featuring the Chicago Bears posting record viewership numbers.

The first 15 years of the show solely focused on a single team during training camp. In 2021, “Hard Knocks” debuted its “in-season” edition that produced the same format while following a team during the middle of the regular season. In 2024, along with the debut of the offseason edition, the show featured the entire AFC North during its in-season release instead of a singular team.

“Hard Knocks” has been on-air since 2001, but it did not become an annual fixture until 2007. The series moved to Max in 2020 following the launch of the streaming service, then known as HBO Max.