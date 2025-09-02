North Carolina football started with hard-hitting promise in the debut of Bill Belichick. Running back Caleb Hood punched in the first touchdown that capped a seven-play, 83-yard opening drive against TCU. But the first half unraveled quick from there in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels got kept out of the end zone. UNC couldn't even capitalize on a Kaleb Cost interception inside the red zone. Because Bud Clark countered with this pick six.

Prime Time Bud! pic.twitter.com/oJpFOxIfml — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

TCU took a 20-7 lead into halftime at Kenan Stadium. But Tar Heel 247 brought up these staggering moments during the first half.

“UNC three plays, six yards, ends in an INT (Clark pick). UNC three plays on each of its last four possessions for a total of minus-4 yards,” the outlet posted on X.

North Carolina sparks reactions for dismal first half under Bill Belichick

One fan blasted Belichick and his coaching staff for the unraveling.

“Playcalling is awful. No creativity, running right up the middle against a stacked box, that leads to third downs you won't ever get. Sort of what we expect with this OC too be honest,” the fan reacted. Who also called out returning offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens in his rant.

Gio Lopez was another making his North Carolina debut out of South Alabama. The College Football Transfer Portal addition looked sharp in the opening drive — including combining for 58 passing yards on back-to-back plays before the Hood score. But he ended up going more than one hour without completing a pass.

Meanwhile, Stewart Mandel of The Athletic praised how TCU adjusted after the opening UNC touchdown.

“TCU literally had no idea what offense UNC was going to run tonight (no one did), so not surprising UNC cruised down on the field on the opening drive. Looks like Andy Avalos adjusted from there,” Mandel posted.

But even ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared a concerning report on UNC. Saying how the NFL scouts present inside were really watching Josh Hoover of TCU.

“UNC has a talent deficit. There’s more than 20 NFL scouts from 14 teams here, but not many Heels for them to watch. One told me pregame that this game loomed as a huge opportunity for TCU’s Josh Hoover against Belichick family defense. Hoover has been impressive so far,” Thamel said.

TCU started the second half with the ball after previously deferring prior to opening kickoff. They then took a 27-7 lead.