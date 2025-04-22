The transfer portal is open in college football, and several key players have already found new programs. With Bill Belichick as head coach, the North Carolina Tar Heels have been busy this offseason, however, it appears he team is set to lose one of its star linebackers.

Reports indicate that linebacker Amare Campbell plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Campbell leaves a North Carolina team with two years of eligibility remaining.

“BREAKING: North Carolina starting LB Amare Campbell plans to enter the Transfer Portal.”

Campbell proved to be a valuable asset for the Tar Heels last season. He ended the 2024 campaign with 76 total tackles (45 solo), 11 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Michael Short is now expected to fill in as the starter at middle linebacker, however, there is a chance Belichick finds a replacement in the transfer portal as well.

North Carolina has already lost at least 16 players through the transfer portal this offseason. It's to be expected when a new head coach takes over, though. The good news is that Belichick has been able to acquire 18 new players through the transfer portal, which is balancing out the loss-to-gain ratio for the Tar Heels.

Overall, this program has been one of the busiest this offseason. There were rumors that North Carolina was in the mix for Nico Iamaleava after the young quarterback decided to walk away from the Tennessee Volunteers. Instead, Belichick and the Tar Heels landed Gio Lopez out of South Alabama. Lopez should be competing for the starting job for the 2025-26 season.

Other notable transfers North Carolina has acquired through the portal include linebacker Mikai Gbayor (Missouri), wide receiver Adrian Wilson (Colorado), punter Jacob Horvath (Eastern Illinois), and kicker Rece Verhoff (Marshall).

Look for Belichick and the Tar Heels to remain busy in the transfer portal as the program aims to restructure the roster for next season. North Carolina hopes to be more competitive moving forward after finishing the 2024-25 season with a 6-7 record.