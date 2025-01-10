Notre Dame football is not the most glamorous team in the country. They do not possess a high-powered passing attack. This program is defined by its toughness and physicality. Those traits were on full display during a crucial touchdown against Penn State in Thursday night's 27-24 win in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Star running back Jeremiyah Love, who was battling through a knee injury he sustained in the Fighting Irish's Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, showed tremendous determination. Early in the fourth quarter, the sophomore pushed through contact and bulldozed his way into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. The impressive play gave Notre Dame its first lead of the game and informed everyone of Love's grit.

Chaos followed the score, as both teams landed significant blows on one another throughout the final quarter. Love's TD deserves fair acknowledgement, though. And that is what it got from the Fighting Irish fans.

Jeremiyah Love's gutsy TD draws big reactions from Notre Dame football fandom

“Unbelievable performance!” @KingUbaid604 posted on X. “Love is a Beast and only knows forward!!” @gorebashd commented. “Awesome!!!” @robmcguire4372 said. “Huge run!! Let’s go!!” When a player puts his body on the line, particularly when he is already banged-up, the public tends to respond with appreciation and amazement.

This Orange Bowl clash featured plenty of memorable moments, but Love's smash-mouth run is going to make the rounds. The 19-year-old back had 45 yards versus Penn State and rushed for 1,076 yards and 16 touchdowns in the 14 games preceding this one. Notre Dame football is justifiably distinguished by their defense, and quarterback Riley Leonard commands considerable attention for his superb mobility, but Jeremiyah Love is an integral part of this program's momentous 2024 season.

He will do his best to get as healthy as possible for a national championship matchup against either Ohio State or Texas on Jan. 20. South Bend is genuinely grateful for his effort, but fans earnestly hope that Love has one or two powerful runs left in the tank for what will be the biggest game Notre Dame has played in more than a decade.

More NCAA Football News
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
UCLA football got transfer portal ‘discounts’ after Nico Iamaleava signingTroy Finnegan ·
Former Philadelphia Eagles and Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson on the sidelines before the game against the Green Bay Packers in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field.
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State lose starting QB to transfer portalRandall Barnes ·
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
Ole Miss Rebels land Georgia safety despite Bulldogs interestRichard Pereira ·
Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor looks on during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
UTSA football’s Jeff Traylor, Owen McCown respond to viral Memphis playbook leakTroy Finnegan ·
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze talks to the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Auburn HC Hugh Freeze downplays Jackson Arnold’s subpar 2024 season at OklahomaRichard Pereira ·
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall walks down the sidelines during the first half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall explains process of adding Jake Retzlaff to QB roomJake Faigus ·