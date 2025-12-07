The teams at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings appear to be quite secure. No matter how the Big Ten Championship game plays out, Ohio State and Indiana are likely to have the Nos. 1 and 2 spots. Georgia hammered Alabama in the SEC title game and appears a solid No. 3 while Texas Tech rolled over BYU in the Big 12 title game and should be secure at the No. 4 spot.

"We're very deserving of being in this playoff." Marcus Freeman makes the case for @NDFootball to make the CFP ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3EUOrpg3FG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

But when the final determinations are made, who will be the last team in the College Football Playoffs? There's a very good chance that Alabama find itself on the outside looking in after the team's 28-7 loss to the Bulldogs. The defeat was Alabama's third of the season and it was not a great effort by the Crimson Tide. That should help Notre Dame's status with the CFP Selection Committee.

Marcus Freeman makes case for his Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish are perhaps the hottest team in the nation besides Ohio State and Indiana. Notre Dame opened the season with two close losses to highly ranked Miami and Texas A&M. Since those losses, Notre Dame has reeled off 10 straight victories and the closest win in that streak was a 10-point victory over USC. The other wins were basically blowouts.

As a result of that winning streak, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman believes that the Fighting Irish have earned a spot in the CFP. “We're very deserving of being in this playoff,” Freeman said.”I feel like we are in a political debate. I think the question is who is the best team now. I believe we are as complete at team in the country and we are playing as well as anyone. Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame are the only teams that have won 10 games in a row by 10 points or more.”

The final CFP rankings will be announced Sunday.at noon EST on ESPN.