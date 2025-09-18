The Ohio State football program has gotten off to a 3-0 start to this college football season, sitting pretty after last week's somewhat lethargic but still dominant win over Ohio at home. While the only true test Ohio State has faced this year in Texas may not have been much of a test after all, considering what the Longhorns have looked like since, it's still a testament to how well coach Ryan Day has prepared the team on the heels of their national championship run from a year ago.

One big storyline regarding the Buckeyes entering this season was about their quarterback position, which ultimately ended up going to freshman Julian Sayin.

Recently, college football insider Joel Klatt spoke on why he likes what he's seeing from Sayin so far this year.

“I thought he played very well against Texas. He protected the football. His feet are in rhythm. He plays in balance. The ball leaves his hand on time. Generally it's on target. He's a very accurate passer. You don't throw for 79% unless you're an accurate passer,” said Klatt, per The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod on X, formerly Twitter.

A new star for the Buckeyes?

Article Continues Below

While Sayin's play hasn't blown anyone away so far this year, it is possible that he is perhaps flying under the radar for some who turn most of their attention to other Buckeyes stars, especially star sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The fact that Ohio State football still looks like this much of a force despite losing so many key players last year, including star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and quarterback Will Howard, is a testament to the culture that Ryan Day and company have built in Columbus, one that they hope will continue to sustain the program even as the talent shifts are so drastic each year due to both the NFL Draft and the transfer portal.

In any case, Ohio State will look to push their record to an impressive 4-0 when they hop on a plane for the first time this year and hit the road to take on Washington on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.