Ohio State football is hosting one intriguing visitor on its campus. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes now have a chance to flip a top Georgia commit.

The defending national champions are receiving a visit from Justice Fitzpatrick soon, Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed on Sunday evening. He's the nation's No. 4 ranked cornerback. Fitzpatrick delivered headlines by choosing Georgia on Tuesday. But he chose the Southeastern Conference rival of brother Micah Fitzpatrick's alma mater Alabama.

Georgia delivered the huge college football recruiting win by landing the younger Fitzpatrick. Granted, the Pittsburgh Steelers safety briefly played for Kirby Smart at ‘Bama. That came during a time Smart ran the Crimson Tide defense.

Ohio State enters the picture immediately, though. The Buckeyes are the first team to try to make a counteroffer for Fitzpatrick since his verbal commitment.

Which is fielding stronger recruiting results between Ohio State, Georgia?

Both the Buckeyes and Bulldogs are guaranteed to field stout recruiting classes. Both have multiple national championship banners emblazoned on campus. And they represent the conferences that have produced the last six national champion winners.

So which one is fielding the stronger recruiting results for the 2026 cycle? The reigning national champions? Or the winners of the 2022 and 2021 title?

Ohio State ranks higher nationally — sitting at No. 4. Day and his staff have lured in 14 verbal commits so far. Five-star safety Blaine Bradford is one of the prized members of the Buckeyes class. Day and Ohio State also won over Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a pivotal West Coast talent and potential Emeka Egbuka replacement. The Buckeyes even nabbed Dixon-Wyatt's heralded Mater Dei High teammate Chris Henry Jr., who shut his recruitment down in April.

Georgia, however, isn't far behind nationally for the '26 class. The Bulldogs rank sixth overall. Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis leads the Georgia class. Local talent Jordan Smith turned down several SEC opportunities to pursue a future as a Georgia safety.

Both are fielding top 10 classes. But OSU is positioned to potentially siphon one of Georgia's top commits.