Ohio State football passed a massive test in Week 1 when it knocked off Texas in front of its home fans, but it hasn't played against any top competition since then. The Buckeyes now enter Week 5 with a 3-0 record and still are ranked at No. 1 in the AP poll, but have a difficult road test on the horizon.

On Saturday, Ryan Day and company will make the trip up to Seattle into a very hostile environment to take on a Washington team that very well could have been ranked in the top 25 this week. The Huskies come into this game also sitting at 3-0 and received some votes in the Week 5 coaches poll.

Husky Stadium is a very difficult place to play, and it becomes even tougher when a top team comes in to play there. This will also be the first true road test for new Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, who is in his first season as the starting quarterback.

Ahead of the game, Day had one request for his young quarterback before this tough test, via Spencer Holbrook of Lettermen Row.

“In an environment like this, you’ve got to be steady and you’ve got to lead,” Day said. “You’ve got to lead with your command.”

Sayin has shown poise and calm so far in his first three starts this season, but he hasn't been under the gun a lot apart from a few series against a very good Texas defense. However, the Ohio State defense controlled a lot of that game, allowing Day and the Buckeyes to keep their young quarterback in safer situations.

Still, Sayin is completing nearly 79% of his passes through three games for 779 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. Those are very good numbers for any first-year starter, no matter what the competition or the situation around him looks like.

Despite that, he hasn't had to deal with the crowd noise or the environment that he will have to navigate on Saturday afternoon. Washington isn't the best defense that Sayin has faced or will go up against this year, but this will be a very unique challenge for the young signal caller.