The Ohio State football team entered its Week 2 game against Grambling State with sky-high confidence after grinding out a defensive slugfest to beat top-ranked Texas in the opener. With the Buckeyes looking to solidify their new identity under quarterback Julian Sayin and coordinator Matt Patricia's defense, the matchup with Grambling was never about survival; it was about growth.

As expected, the gap in speed and physicality was overwhelming. Ohio State rolled to a 70-0 blowout, a game that was over long before halftime but still revealed plenty about how Ryan Day runs his program.

Even with the score well out of hand, Day's intensity never dipped. A clip posted by Adam King of 10TV Sports on X, formerly Twitter, showed the head coach unhappy after his team drew a penalty for too many men in the backfield late in the fourth quarter. He was also seen speaking with running back Bo Jackson after he lost the ball while reaching for the goal line, also displaying a visible frustration when a tipped extra point spoiled an otherwise perfect night.

Ryan Day up 63-0 in the final minutes, not done coaching. Unhappy with too many men in the backfield penalty Talking with Bo Jackson after he lost the ball reaching over the goal line. Then he was frustrated with the tipped extra point. pic.twitter.com/0DuZJOfGRt — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) September 6, 2025

This captured exactly why Ohio State believes it can contend for another national title: the standard is the standard, no matter the opponent or the scoreboard.

The Buckeyes' dominance left room for backups and depth players to see action, but Day made it clear that discipline comes first. Those sideline flashes of fire emphasized the culture he is demanding, as every detail matters, whether against Texas in a top-five clash or Grambling in a lopsided tune-up. For a roster loaded with young talent, those lessons may carry more weight than the box score itself.

That standard is paying dividends already. Following the Week 1 victory over Texas, the Ohio State football team climbed to No. 1 in the AP Poll, leapfrogging both the Longhorns and Penn State. The Buckeyes earned 55 first-place votes, underlining their position as the team to beat in college football.

Day praised his defense for the win, highlighting fourth-down stops and the gritty play of Jermaine Matthews Jr. and Sonny Styles. For fans, the poll position validates that the program's trademark discipline, the same that fueled Day's coaching in a 70-0 rout, is what keeps them squarely in the championship conversation.