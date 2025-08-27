The Ohio State football program is only a couple of days away from their massive season opening contest. At noon on Saturday, the third ranked Buckeyes will host top ranked Texas. It's a massive test for new Ohio State football starting quarterback Julian Sayin, as he'll need to defeat the top ranked team in the country in his first ever start. Former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer gave Sayin some advice on the Joel Klatt Show Wednesday, which was posted by the podcast on X (formerly Twitter).

“Get us two first downs and your job is accomplished.”@CoachUrbanMeyer shares his advice for Julian Sayin ahead of his first start for Ohio State this weekend vs. Texas. pic.twitter.com/GLXO6OxOVd — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) August 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Get us two first downs and your job is accomplished,” Meyer said to Klatt on his show Wednesday.

The redshirt freshman takes over for former starter Will Howard, who led the Ohio State football team to a national championship this past January. With Howard now plying his trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's up to Sayin to live up to his former five-star ranking. The new starter began his career at Alabama before transferring to Columbus after former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban retired. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has a lot riding on the success of Sayin. If he can't hold on to the starting role, does the Ohio State football program have the talent to retain their national championship?

Ohio State football, Texas will face off in titanic season opener

Number one versus number three. Likely one of the most hyped regular season openers of all time. In fact, based on the fact that it's Ohio State football versus Texas football, it wouldn't be surprised if it's the most hyped opener ever. Nevertheless, both sides will want to come out on top. The last time the Buckeyes and the Longhorns met, the Ohio State football team came out on top during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.

If the Ohio State football program can continue their winning ways Saturday, then a number one ranking in Week 2 is certainly possible. Even if the Buckeyes lose a close matchup, there's still a path to reaching the CFP. As Sayin continues to play, his experience will grow. Then, his knowledge of Day's system will hopefully combine with an excellent physical skillset. After learning behind Howard last season, it's the redshirt freshman's time. Can he capitalize and lead the Ohio State football team to a massive season opening victory Saturday?