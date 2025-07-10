The 2025 college football season is almost here. The offseason in this sport is one that feels like forever, as the cold winter months last a lifetime. Now, the summer months are underway, and that means that football is close. In less than two months, the 2025 college football season will be here, and it is the second year that the 12-team College Football Playoff will go down. There have been some modifications, and they should make it even more exciting. The Ohio State football team won it all last year, and it's going for a repeat this season. First, the Buckeyes need to find a new quarterback.

Ohio State went to the transfer portal last offseason, and it landed QB transfer Will Howard from Kansas State. Howard wasn't flashy and he never did anything crazy, but he certainly got the job done. He had a couple of rough games during the regular season that would've cost Ohio State its national title hopes in the past, but because of the expanded CFP, the Buckeyes were able to get in with a 10-2 record.

The Buckeyes took advantage of their second chance, and Will Howard led the team to a national championship. Last season certainly wasn't perfect for Howard and Ohio State, but they ended up hoisting the national championship trophy. That made their past shortcomings feel a whole lot better.

Howard had a great season, and he is now in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ohio State football team needs to pick his replacement. Let's take a look at the QB battle:

Ohio State football QB competition: Julian Sayin vs. Lincoln Kienholz

The Ohio State football QB competition is between redshirt freshman Julian Sayin and redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz. True freshman Tavien St. Clair is also an intriguing player to keep an eye on, but it doesn't seem like he has a legitimate chance at being the starter this year.

Julian Sayin started his career at Alabama, but he wasn't there long as he quickly transferred to Ohio State after getting to campus in Tuscaloosa. Kienholz has spent his entire career with the Buckeyes, but he hasn't seen the field very often.

No matter what, Ohio State is going to be very inexperienced at the QB position. Between the two of them, Kienholz and Sayin have combined for just 34 career passing attempts. If you want to try to predict the winner of this competition based on how they have played in games, you can't. We haven't seen a big enough sample size.

Ohio State football QB competition prediction

Whoever wins the starting QB job is going to be in for a treat as Ohio State opens the season against Texas. When the Buckeyes trot onto the field to start the season, Julian Sayin will be the one taking the first snaps. Like we talked about, neither of these players have shown enough on the field to be the clear winner in this competition, but the general buzz around the program seems to be centered around Sayin. He was the better prospect out of high school, and it sounds like he has the higher ceiling. He will be QB1 for Ohio State this season.

2025 college football season preview

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and there are some important things to know ahead of this new year. First, there are changes coming to the College Football Playoff. This year's CFP will have 12 teams like last year's, but the automatic bye is no more. Last year, the four highest-ranked conference champions automatically took the top-four seeds in the playoff, and they did not have to play a game in the first round. That is not the case this year. The four highest-ranked teams will get the byes, conference title or not.

If your favorite team wins its Power Four conference, then don't worry, it still gets an automatic bid into the CFP. However, the bye will be determined by final ranking. This should help create better balance in the bracket and lead to better matchups throughout.

So, what teams are we going to see make the 12-team CFP this year? Teams like Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina are expected to be top contenders from the SEC, and Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon are teams to watch from the Big Ten. The Big 12 and ACC will have a harder time getting multiple teams in, but Clemson and Arizona State appear to be the favorites.

The new season will be here before we know it, and it is shaping up to be a fun one. From August 23rd until January 19th, we will have college football. Who will take the crown this year?