Ohio State football is looking to take over as college football's top team and head coach Ryan Day knows how important recruiting will be to those efforts. The Buckeyes landed 2026 offensive tackle Tucker Smith on Wednesday afternoon. On3's Hayes Fawcett was among the first to report.

“God gave me this and put me there,” Smith said in a post made to X, formerly Twitter, by Fawcett.

Smith, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman from Glendale, Arizona, is the latest addition to Ohio State football's 2026 recruiting class that features seven commitments.

According to 247Sports, Smith is the No. 844 player nationally, the No. 72 interior offensive lineman and the No. 12 player in the state of Arizona.

Smith is the third offensive lineman to join the Buckeyes' haul, following Maxwell Riley and Sam Greer.

Oregon football learned from Ohio State loss

Following their blowout loss against Ohio State football in the Rose Bowl, Oregon football has learned a lot. Head coach Dan Lanning and the rest of the Ducks have learned from it.

“Life is all about experiences, right? I don’t think you pick one experience,” Lanning said. “I think life is all about experiences. Every day we walk out here, we learn, we grow – and you have to learn from wins, and you have to learn from losses.

“We certainly learned from that one, but this is a new season, too. That (loss) has no impact on our next season. All the wins that we had last year have absolutely no impact on this next season, either. It’s really about focusing on what’s next and continuing to improve.”

Additionally, the Ducks are looking to compete with Ohio State for the top spot in college football. Day and the Buckeyes have proven that they will be a hard group to contend with.