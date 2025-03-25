Even though Ohio State football had some significant losses this offseason, they've made some upgrades. Most recently, they landed 4-star offensive tackle Sam Greer, according to On3 Sports.

The tackle was deciding between two Big Ten schools and the two biggest rivals in the conference. He had both Michigan and Ohio State football as his top options.

However, Justin Frye was the main recruiter who brought him on board. Secondarily was Chip Kelly. However, the latter took the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator position.

Still, the Buckeyes want to reload and run it back for a potential championship run. They made significant progress from 2023 to 2024. They lost the Big Ten to Michigan.

However, with an expanded playoff format, they were able to sneak in. Once Ohio State football was in, they made quick work of every team.

The sheer dominance on both sides of the ball was too overwhelming for teams to handle. Greet will enter into an elite program and one that wants to win.

Ohio State football lands Sam Greer over Michigan

This might be more of a shot at Michigan. Since Jim Harbaugh left, the program has been in a rebuilding year. Still, Michigan defeated Ohio State football in the final week of the 2024 regular season.

It rubbed the Buckeyes the wrong way. As a result, many doubted that they would be able to compete. However, that was the spark that they needed.

As mentioned earlier, they cruised to the national championship. Still, losing to their biggest rival is something that doesn't necessarily sit well with the university.

The 6'8 and 290-pound offensive tackle is a mountain of a man. Some believe that Julian Sayin is the team's next quarterback. If that is the case, getting some reps with Greer will be a must.

Establishing that chemistry early on is something that can help down the road.

Not to mention, committing to Ohio State football is extra special for Greer. He went to high school in Akron, Ohio, so he will be closer to home than if he went to Michigan.

Having immediate success is something that intrigues all players. With Ohio State football spending $20 million on NIL last season, they might make another attempt at it.

Landing someone like Greer is an automatic win for the Buckeyes. Some of his size in his position isn't too common nowadays. They'll be able to get him up to speed and being able to make an immediate impact.