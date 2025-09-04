Ohio State has already passed its first big test of the season, knocking off No. 1 Texas in a slugfest during Week 1 that showed just how dominant this Buckeyes defense can be. Now comes a completely different type of matchup in Week 2.

Grambling State, an HBCU program, rolls into the Horseshoe fresh off a 55–7 thrashing of Langston, but this will be the Tigers’ first-ever meeting with Ohio State, and the gap in size, speed, and depth is obvious, if not downright scary.

What matters most for Ryan Day and Ohio State in this Week 2 matchup is building on the Texas win, giving its young quarterback more time to develop, and letting its new-look backfield and defense find rhythm against an overmatched opponent.

The stakes here aren’t about survival, they’re about growth. Julian Sayin was steady in his debut, but this is the type of game where he can begin to flex his arm talent and establish chemistry with receivers like Jeremiah Smith.

On the other side, Grambling has enough offensive firepower to test the Buckeyes in spurts, but it will likely be fleeting against Matt Patricia’s defense. Games like this are also a chance to see depth, with plenty of backups likely rotating in by the second half.

Julian Sayin throws 3 first-half TDs with Jeremiah Smith finally breaking loose

Ohio State has its new quarterback in Julian Sayin, and after his poised debut against Texas, this is the perfect game to let him stretch the field. He showed good command in Week 1, but now he’ll face a Grambling defense that won’t be able to match up with Ohio State’s wide receiver talent.

Expect Sayin to come out firing, establishing confidence early and making use of the deep ball, unlike he was against the Longhorns. The prediction here is that Sayin throws three touchdown passes in the first half, one of them going to sophomore star Jeremiah Smith.

Smith was limited to just 43 yards in the opener, but this game provides the chance to remind everyone why he was one of the best players in the country.

By halftime, this one should feel over, and Sayin can hand the reins to the backups.

C.J. Donaldson headlines 250-yard rushing day; RB room scores 3 times

As much as the passing game will be on display, the running backs are going to have their turn to dominate. C.J. Donaldson, the transfer from West Virginia, already showed he’ll be a major factor in this offense. His bruising style is built for games like this, where the offensive line can lean on a smaller defensive front and wear them down well before halftime.

Ohio State should run the ball at will against Grambling. The prediction is that the Buckeyes top 250 yards on the ground and reach the end zone three times with the running game. Donaldson gets at least two of those touchdowns.

Matt Patricia’s defense has 3 takeaways, allows under 200 total yards of offense

If Week 1 showed anything, it’s that Ohio State’s defense is ready to be the backbone of this team. Matt Patricia’s debut as defensive coordinator against Texas was impressive, especially with how the Buckeyes locked down the red zone and forced the Longhorns into mistakes. Against Grambling, the challenge won’t be as stiff, and that means Patricia can turn up the aggression even more.

The call here is three takeaways and fewer than 200 total yards allowed. Grambling had no problem moving the ball last week against Langston, but this is an entirely different caliber of speed and physicality. Expect at least one interception to come from disguised coverage looks, and a strip sack wouldn’t be surprising either. This is the kind of game where the defensive stats pile up and the backups still keep the standard high.

Buckeyes score on defense or special teams

When a powerhouse hosts an FCS opponent, there’s almost always one highlight that sticks out beyond the box score. This week, it comes from somewhere other than the offense. Whether it’s a pick-six from a corner jumping a route or a special-teams play that breaks wide open, Ohio State will put points on the board in unconventional fashion.

The defense has the speed and depth to make something happen with the ball in its hands, and the special-teams units should have their chances once the Tigers are forced into long fields. Either way, the Horseshoe crowd will get its moment of celebration that doesn’t come from the quarterback or running backs. It’s the kind of spark that makes this a complete performance.