Will Howard of Ohio State football emerged with this rare title at the 2025 NFL Combine. He became the most booed player at the non-shoulder pads and helmet event.

The national champion winning quarterback came to Indianapolis aiming to elevate his draft stock. Ohio State's star quarterback is already linked as a San Francisco 49ers possibility. Howard joined the other quarterbacks to perform throwing drills and test their footwork in front of league personnel.

But Howard didn't just hear praise from any NFL representative. He became jeered, as captured by Denver sports reporter Andrew Mason.

“Will Howard getting booed every time he throws here. This crowd DOES NOT like Buckeyes,” Mason posted on X.

Video even surfaced of the boos directed at Howard. Unfortunately for Howard, he crossed over to a state that began to embrace Indiana Hoosiers football.

But Howard and the Buckeyes became the first team to hand the 2024 Hoosiers their first loss of the regular season — denying a potential dream unbeaten run. Sounds like those fans were out in full force at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Did boos affect Ohio State QB Will Howard?

Not everyone completely showered Howard with boos. He got the crowd to erupt in cheers during one throw.

Howard uncorked a bomb that sailed into the hands of Chimere Dike of Florida. The national title winner drew big applause afterward.

Howard is entering the league with this accuracy claim. The Buckeyes star delivered a 57.4% percentage on throws that surpassed 20 aerial yards, per The 33rd Team.

Howard isn't just bringing a championship ring in tow to the league. The 23-year-old comes equipped with extensive Big 12 experience.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder started his career in Manhattan, Kansas by suiting up for Kansas State. Howard played four seasons with the Wildcats — compiling 5,786 yards, 48 touchdowns, 25 interceptions and 921 rushing yards with 19 more touchdowns. That includes the nine he delivered in his final season at KSU of 2023.

Howard looks bound to raise his draft stock following his combine performance, even through the jeers. It's likely he'll hear future boos from Lucas Oil Stadium fans if he ends up playing outside of the Indianapolis Colts.