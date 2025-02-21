The San Francisco 49ers had a nightmarish 2024-25 campaign, and the offseason gives them a rebound opportunity to get back on a winning path.

Despite a 6-11 finish, the future looks bright as head coach Kyle Shanahan is set to fill in some of the missing pieces in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team has a long list of free agents that are going to be difficult to replace. However, with Shanahan and general manager John Lynch at the helm, the possibilities for a successful draft given their current assets couldn't be better.

Let's dive in and see their three-round draft, according to the Pro Football Network NFL mock draft simulator. A few surprise selections, starting with a dramatic deal with the Indianapolis Colts in Round 1.

Pick 11 traded to the Colts for Pick 14 and Pick 80.

An underlying niche from front offices on Draft Day, is recognizing when the right trade can maximize value. Even when the casuals may not deem it necessary. The 49ers' No. 11 draft spot is enticing because they could get a steal of a top-five or top-10 talent. That said, based on the team's overall needs, trading back to 14 with Indianapolis could expand their options.

Lynch is no stranger to taking risks, and what better time to do it than in the first round?

No. 14 Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

As new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh takes over in 2025, the franchise wants to start him off with a young developmental piece in Georgia's Mykel Williams.

When Saleh was previously in San Fran, he excelled as a players coach, and was successful in establishing a genuine connection with members of the organization. The 49ers went 29-35 in Saleh's tenure as DC, with a memorable Super Bowl appearance after a 13-3 record. A superb edge rusher like Williams would be the first step in restoring the dominant defensive identity in Saleh's comeback year.

No. 43 Josh Conerly Jr., Tackle, Oregon

The 49ers were obliterated on the offensive line after losing star tackle Trent Williams to injury in December. There's concern that his ankle ailment could potentially linger into next season, as well.

Despite the need for a capable pass-blocker, the 49ers haven't used a first-round pick on a tackle since 2018, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. In comes Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr. at pick 43. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound junior played a pivotal role in helping quarterback Dillon Gabriel throw for nearly 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns throughout the Ducks' historic run to the College Football Playoff.

With serious uncertainty over Christian McCaffrey's rushing ability in 2025, Shanahan is going to need to shore up the protection for Brock Purdy. Judging by the valuable experience of Conerly, he'd be pro ready with an All-Pro mentor in Williams.

No. 75 Denzel Burke, Cornerback, Ohio State

Coming off a national championship season at Ohio State, cornerback Denzel Burke could be a swift answer to the franchise's free agency dilemma in the next few months. As key members of the 49ers secondary Charvarius Ward, Rock Ya-Sin, Isaac Yiadom and Nick McCloud all test the market with expired contracts, Burke's speed and athleticism in coverage would make for a strong developmental weapon on defense.

No. 80 via Colts T.J. Sanders, Defensive Tackle, South Carolina

With 24 unrestricted free agents hitting the market in March, the 49ers' extra pick inside of the first three rounds will prove to be essential. It also gives the franchise another opportunity to beef up the defensive front. T.J. Sanders operated as South Carolina's top DT last season, recording 51 tackles, four sacks and one pass deflection. He'd be a solid addition to a unit that has struggled against the ground game, allowing 124.6 rushing yards to opponents.

Sanders specializes as a run stopper, which could open up more pass rushing opportunities for Nick Bosa. The team could very well lose veteran Javon Hargrave in free agency, along with Khalil Davis and Kevin Givens – all of whom are unrestricted FAs this offseason.

No. 99 Will Howard, Quarterback, Ohio State

The quarterback depth behind Purdy has whittled down to nothing since Sam Darnold left for the Minnesota Vikings last offseason. Purdy dealt with injury that limited him to 15 games, and left Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen as the only remaining signal-callers. Both QBs are set to enter free agency, which leaves zero insurance at the position.

Will Howard, who led Ohio State to a national championship in his senior campaign, possesses great size and strength and gives the 49ers another quality throwing arm to develop.