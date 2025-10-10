The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the best college football programs in the country. Their head coach, Brent Venables, saw his team climb further towards the top of ClutchPoints' rankings after beating Kent State. Now, the team's focus shifts to their Red River rivalry against the Texas Longhorns. Despite the weight of the matchup, Venables has remained hot on the recruiting trail.

The Sooners have contended with the Longhorns and the Florida State Seminoles for many of the nation's top recruits. However, Jacob Curry, a four-star linebacker in the 2026 class, committed to Venables and Oklahoma on Friday afternoon. Curry is one of the most talented defenders in this year's recruiting pool and is a big acquisition for the Sooners to bring in.

According to Rivals reporter Hayes Fawcett, Curry's decision was an easy one.

“Four-Star LB Jacob Curry has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for Rivals,” Fawcett said. “The 6’1 207 LB from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL chose the Sooners over Ohio State and Florida State. ‘Oklahoma felt like home the second I stepped on campus.'”

With Curry in the mix for next year's team, Oklahoma figures to remain a national powerhouse for the foreseeable future. However, the Sooners' focus is on beating Texas and adding another signature to win to their resume. Oklahoma star quarterback John Mateer is going too try and play in the rivalry game on Saturday. If he does, the Sooners enter the matchup with an edge.

The Buckeyes and Seminoles are two teams with more recent success than their big-name rivals. However, getting Curry is a big win for Venables and his staff. Now, the only thing left to do is finish the season strong and put together a good showing in the College Football Playoff. If the Sooners can go on a deep run, Curry may not be the last recruit to commit to Oklahoma.