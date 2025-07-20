Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables must win over an impatient fanbase soon. He and the Sooners don't want OU fans to lose confidence during the 2025 season. But Venables received a needed endorsement from one Sooner legend: Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield returned to the Norman campus to hold his annual youth camp. He addressed the media who attended the event about OU's future with Venables.

The head coach enters '25 on the hot seat following an underachieving 6-7 season. And that came during the Sooners' move to the Southeastern Conference. Mayfield, however, dropped this confident take about the 2025 Sooners.

“I have a lot of faith,” Mayfield began. “Obviously, offensively last year, had a lot of injuries. You can’t win when you have that many different starting rotations on the o-line. And it’s injuries, it’s a lot of stuff.”

Mayfield still isn't wavering from his faith in the upcoming season for his alma mater.

“But I have a lot of faith in Coach V. The defense was great last year. Obviously, it’s the standard he sets – tough, hard-nosed guys that hustle to the ball. He’s going to carry that on. I have a lot of faith in him,” Mayfield said.

Baker Mayfield reacts to stunning Oklahoma move

Meanwhile, Mayfield became shocked by one move on the campus.

Oklahoma is seeking a new athletic director, as Joe Castiglione retired over the summer. The longtime AD officially stepped down on July 7.

“That one hurts,” Mayfield revealed via On3/Rivals. “Joe C’s obviously been an instrumental part of what Oklahoma sports in general, not just football, but everything that he’s done here to raise standards around here, it’s going to be tough to see him go.”

Castiglione was on campus when Mayfield became a Heisman Trophy winner. Now incoming quarterback and college football transfer portal addition John Mateer is fueling buzz on campus. Mateer even gushed over comparisons to Mayfield.

The former Washington State QB will attempt to follow a similar path Mayfield pulled: Thrive at OU following a transfer, as Mayfield started his own career with Texas Tech.