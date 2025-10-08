Oklahoma is preparing to play Texas at the Cotton Bowl in the Red River Rivalry. Quarterback John Mateer is pushing to play in the game as he recovers from hand surgery last month. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables played coy when asked about his quarterbacks' status.

“That will come out tonight, and everyone will get it at the same time,” said Venables, according to Michael Bratton of That SEC Podcast. Venables was referring to the SEC availability report, which requires teams to provide an update on player availability for conference games. Initial reports will deem a player as available, probable, questionable, doubtful, or out, with further clarity coming on a final report.

Mateer last played against Auburn in a 24-17 victory over the Tigers. He required surgery after the game for a thumb injury, with initial reports being that the quarterback would be out for at least three weeks, if not more. After the open week, Mateer missed the Week 6 tilt against Kent State.

Returning for this game would put Mateer slightly ahead of the original three-week marker. While it will have been three weeks since the game with Auburn, he did not have immediate surgery. If he cannot go, Michael Hawkins Jr. is expected to get the start for the Sooners.

Article Continues Below

Venables is confident that Hawkins can lead the team if Mateer is unable to go. This season, Hawkins has completed 15 of 27 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. He has also run for 58 yards and a score. The quarterback also played against Texas last year. That was after taking over the starting job, but before Mateer transferred in this year from Washington State.

Last year against Texas, the then-freshman completed 19 of 30 passes for 148 yards while running for 27 yards. Regardless, Oklahoma lost the game 34-3. Undoubtedly, Venables would like to have his starting quarterback face off against the Sooners' biggest rival. Mateer would also like to be able to take a shot against Texas. Still, the head coach is not providing any insight, and a final answer about his availability may not be known until just before kickoff on Saturday.