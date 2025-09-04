Oklahoma got off to a strong start to the 2025 college football season, with quarterback John Mateer breaking Baker Mayfield's school record with the most passing yards in his debut. After just one game, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle believes his signal-caller has the talent to be one of the greatest in program history.

Mateer has only been in Norman for a handful of months, but has already taken the team by storm. Arbuckle, whom Mateer followed from Washington State to Oklahoma in the offseason, believes that the redshirt junior is cut from the same cloth as Mayfield.

“I wasn't around Baker, but from people who were around him, they said there's a lot of similarities in their confidence and charisma,” Arbuckle said, via ‘The Athletic.' “Baker's probably a little more outward with his charisma than John is. Both 5-foot-11 to six-foot. They don't fit the prototype.”

The Oklahoma football team has had many great quarterbacks, but Mayfield is arguably the best in program history. After transferring from Texas Tech, Mayfield amassed 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns and 21 interceptions through three years with the Sooners and won the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

Mayfield arrived in Norman at the same time as offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, much like Mateer and Arbuckle. That similarity in the quarterbacks' careers is another reason Oklahoma football fans draw the comparison.

John Mateer leads Oklahoma into tough Week 2 matchup

Mateer received a softball in his Oklahoma debut against Illinois State, but the Sooners are in for a much tougher test in Week 2. They will remain home as they host No. 15-ranked Michigan, coached by Oklahoma alum Sherrone Moore.

Michigan also started the year 1-0 after beating New Mexico 34-17 in Week 1. The Wolverines also debuted a new quarterback, with Bryce Underwood becoming the team's first true freshman to start the season opener since Tate Forcier in 2009.

Although playing in different offenses, Mateer and Underwood both shone in their debuts. Underwood did not get the chance to showcase his complete skill set, but both are high-level dual-threat quarterbacks who displayed a clear ability to lead their new offenses immediately.

The game will be one of the biggest matchups of the week, but oddsmakers give Oklahoma the early edge. The Sooners opened as a 4.5-point favorite to begin the year 2-0 and pick up their first ranked win of the season.