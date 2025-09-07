Oklahoma football quarterback John Mateer helped lead his team to a big win over Michigan on Saturday. Mateer threw a touchdown pass, and ran for two other scores to lead the Sooners. After the game though, Mateer had to tip his cap to the other team's quarterback.

Michigan is led by Bryce Underwood. Underwood is a true freshman, who struggled against Oklahoma. He finished the game with just 142 passing yards, and no touchdowns. Mateer still thought highly of Underwood, despite the end result.

“He’s way better than I was as a freshman,” Mateer said about Underwood, per the Detroit Free Press. “You can tell, he’s a confident kid.”

Underwood completed just nine passes in the game, and was seen arguing with a teammate on the sidelines. Michigan lost to Oklahoma, 24-13.

Oklahoma football looked impressive in their victory

Mateer was very effective for Oklahoma's offense in the game. He helped lead the Sooners to 408 total yards of offense, and one of their best non conference victories in several years. It wasn't all peaches and cream for Mateer, though, as he did thrown an interception.

In the end, it didn't matter. Oklahoma held Michigan scoreless in the first half, and then again in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines scored all 13 of their points in the third quarter.

Oklahoma is looking to avenge a 2024 season that saw the squad win just six games. Coach Brent Venables was happy with how his Oklahoma football team played, even though the squad did lose the turnover battle.

“I’m not apologizing for celebrating with the guys,” Venables said after the game, per USA Today. “They need to celebrate.”

Venables struggled in 2024, which was the school's first season in the SEC. That has led to a lot of Oklahoma fans grumbling about his job security. The win over Michigan certainly helped Venables make the case that he is the right man for the job.

“There is an element of celebration to it, but I think that was more emblematic of how much they love playing for their coach,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said after the Michigan game. “He has built a great culture here.”

Oklahoma football is now 2-0 on the season. The Sooners play Temple on Saturday.