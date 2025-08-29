Oklahoma State began the season with a 27-7 win over Tennessee-Martin on Thursday night in Stillwater. However, the victory was overshadowed by the injury to starting quarterback Hauss Hejny. The Oklahoma State football team saw its starting QB leave the game with a lower body injury after going 5-for-10 for 96 yards and one touchdown.

After he left, it was Zane Flores who stepped in and threw for 136 yards with no scores while also rushing for a touchdown, although the Cowboys still managed to get the easy win.

On Friday, the official diagnosis came for Hejny, per Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

"Oklahoma State starting QB Hauss Hejny suffered a broken bone in his foot Thursday night against UT Martin, sources tell
He's expected to miss an extended period of time."

Hejny spent last season with TCU as a backup and played sparingly before coming to Stillwater and being named the starting quarterback. However, Mike Gundy's plan for Oklahoma State was always to have Flores play as well as Hejny, although this injury surely changes things for the foreseeable future.

The pressure is already on the Oklahoma State football program, especially after a disappointing 3-9 season, but losing its starting quarterback in Week 1 is not a good sign.

Flores is a freshman from Nebraska, and he will now take over as the Cowboys' QB1 until Hejny returns, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3. Nakos also mentioned that Hejny will undergo surgery and be out for at least five weeks, so it is a tough loss for the Cowboys.

Unfortunately for Flores, his first start will come against Oregon on the road in Eugene, which is a tough task for the freshman signal-caller. After that, Oklahoma State has a bye week and then a game against Tulsa before kicking off Big 12 Conference play.

