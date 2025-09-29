The recruiting fallout has commenced for Oklahoma State football following Mike Gundy's dismissal. The Big 12 university fired Gundy nearly a week ago following its 1-2 start. Now a prized college football recruiting prospect committed to the Cowboys reopened his process.

Defensive lineman Landon Anderson is school hunting, after telling Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals he decommitted from the Cowboys. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder chose Gundy and the Cowboys back in July.

The defender was a prized local talent heading to Stillwater — as Anderson hails from Edmond. He joins a growing list of former Oklahoma State commits following Gundy's exit.

Four players decommitted from the Cowboys before Anderson's decision. Linebacker Trey McGlothin was one of the more recent prospects to pivot elsewhere on Wednesday.

Defensive back Josiah Vilmeal is another who joined Anderson on the decommit list, McClain Baxley of 247Sports revealed Monday. Anderson is the state of Oklahoma's No. 5 overall prospect per the recruiting outlet.

Who remains with Oklahoma State despite Mike Gundy decision?

The list of 2026 pledges is starting to decrease for Oklahoma State. And their national ranking is on a significant decline too.

The Cowboys are left with just eight verbal commitments as of Monday afternoon. Four-star defensive linemen Danny Beale and Tajh Overton remain committed post Gundy.

Tennessee, however, emerged as the first team to attempt flipping Beale — offering him on Thursday. Overton attended the loss to Tulsa and remains a big priority for multiple power conference teams according to Grant Hughes of 247Sports.

The Cowboys, though, sit at No. 102 overall in the national recruiting rankings for the '26 cycle. Mid-major programs Buffalo, Troy and Hawaii have put together higher ranked classes ahead of the Cowboys. Even Football Championship Subdivision program Idaho is rated higher than Oklahoma State per the 247 rankings, with the Vandals at No. 93 overall.