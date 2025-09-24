The Oklahoma State Cowboys are in the middle of a big change. After Mike Gundy was fired, ripples were sent out around the college football world. The veteran head coach led the Cowboys to competitive seasons over the past couple of decades. His exit has had a lot of consequences, particularly with Oklahoma State's recruiting class. Trey McGlothin is the latest de-commitment.

While the Cowboys are not at the top of the college football world anymore, the program is still popular. Despite the team's recent struggles, Oklahoma State put together an effective recruiting class this year. Unfortunately, Gundy's exit has prospects reconsidering their decision. McGlothin is the fourth player to rescind his commitment to the Cowboys for next season.

According to On3, Oklahoma State's recruiting class is down to just 11 players. However, the mass exodus by Cowboys players may not have an end in sight. With Gundy no longer with the program, there are a lot of questions circling about of the future of Oklahoma State football.

The Cowboys are off to a 1-2 start this season. Unfortunately for Oklahoma State the road does not get any easier. The program opens up conference play with a home game against the Baylor Bears on Saturday. With games against Texas Tech and Iowa State looming later in the season, things could go from bad to worse very fast in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Gundy's time as the Cowboys' head coach is over, but he left his mark on the team. However, Oklahoma State's athletic director said that his exit is what is best for the team. However, losing recruits like McGlothin puts the future of the program in trouble. There is not a lot of panic that the team will bounce back, but its future is in serious jeopardy.

For now, though, Oklahoma State has a lot to deal with when it comes to keeping players on the team. The Cowboys could be a big loser of the NCAA's new transfer portal change if things don't change quickly.