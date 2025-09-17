The transfer portal has been a big topic of discussion in college sports in recent years, especially in college football. Multiple transfer windows have left coaches, players and fans all confused about what the rules are and when players were allowed to jump ship.

Now, the NCAA is trying to get that under control and have a more centralized system for transfers during the offseason. It has eliminated the spring transfer window, meaning there will just be one window for players to transfer in the coming offseasons, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“The NCAA Administrative Committee has eliminated the spring football transfer portal window but it remains undetermined when the one-time portal will be,” Nakos wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The one-time window will likely be some time in January, but there are some logistics to consider when deciding when that will be. Teams playing in the College Football Playoff will be playing until the second or third week of the new year, and some players on those teams may not want to make those decisions until their seasons are over and some coaches may not want to lose players during a postseason run.

This window will make it much easier for teams to build continuity and cohesiveness with their teams throughout the offseason, as they will not be losing players and bringing in new faces during the spring and after spring practice. This instance was on full display this offseason when Nico Iamaleava shockingly left Tennessee during the spring and ended up in essentially a quarterback swap with Joey Aguilar.

Players will still be able to transfer for 30 days after head coaching changes no matter when they come, a situation that both UCLA and Virginia Tech are going through right now after the firings of DeShaun Foster and Brent Pry.

Virginia Tech cornerback Dante Lovett is one of the top names that has already jumped into the portal in the wake of the early changes.

Overall, this move should benefit college football for the fans that follow it and the players. Now, everyone waits to find out when the new transfer portal window will take place.