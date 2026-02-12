Ole Miss head coach Joe Judge went viral for his remarks during a court hearing for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on Thursday.

Chambliss filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, hoping to get one more year of eligibility with Ole Miss as his current status has expired. He helped lead the Rebels to the semifinals of the 2025-26 CFP Tournament.

The hearing took place on Thursday as Judge appeared in support for his star quarterback. It was there where he surprised many with how he wants players who have families to be dedicated to their craft in the sport.

“This is always a tough conversation to have. It’s not going to be a popular opinion, but this is the truth,” Judge said. “We would have to educate significant others who may have been pregnant during the season or are gonna have a baby during the season, and you’d have to educate them on — you have this baby in the middle of the season, that father has to play good football.

“It’s a day-by-day production business. He has to be ready to perform and go out there and play. And when I say that, [what I mean] is you need to let him sleep. He needs to be in another room, detached. You have to explain to the mother, like, ‘Hey, listen, he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings. After the season, he’s full metal jacket. You can do whatever you want with him. He can change every diaper, but, in season, he’s gotta have a different priority.'”

NEW: Ole Miss coach Joe Judge tells pregnant partners of players during the season that the father has to play good football. "He needs to be in another room, detached… he ain't waking up for midnight feedings."

What's next for Joe Judge, Ole Miss

It's clear that Joe Judge will hope for the best results as Trinidad Chambliss seeks one last year of eligibility from the NCAA.

Judge took over as the head coach after Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss in controversial fashion, departing for the LSU Tigers. Despite this, they continued their successful 2025 campaign, getting to the CFP semifinals before losing to the eventual runners-up Miami Hurricanes.

The Rebels will get to have their first full season with Judge as the head coach in the 2026 campaign. How they maintain their success from past seasons will be worth keeping tabs on.