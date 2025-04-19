As will be the case for many offseasons moving forward in both college football and college basketball, NIL is at the forefront of the discussion. Players are making more money than ever in the transfer portal, and it is sparking discussion all over the sport. As usual, Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin was eager to chime in about the issue.

Former Georgia quarterback has one of the highest known NIL figures after transferring to Miami (FL) this offseason to replace Cam Ward as the starting quarterback. Beck is making about $4.3 million through NIL, a number that Kiffin couldn't believe after Ole Miss shut down Beck and Georgia last season.

The Rebels head man chirped Beck about the game when learning about the NIL number on a recent episode of The Pivot, via On3 Sports.

NEW: Lane Kiffin on Carson Beck: “Miami gave him $4.3M? Did they watch his game against us?” (via @thepivot)pic.twitter.com/D8CjtJn5qa — On3 (@On3sports) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Miami gave him $4.3 million? Did they watch his game against us?” Kiffin joked.

Beck and Georgia couldn't get anything going in a rainy, sloppy game against the elite Ole Miss defense this season, which finished in a 28-10 Rebels victory. Beck had one of the worst games of his career in that one, finishing 20-for-31 with 186 yards and an interception in the loss, so it's no surprise that Kiffin raised an eyebrow at the number even if he may have been joking.

Regardless, Beck was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal even after regressing from 2023 to 2024. Georgia's poor play at wide receiver was a big reason for that regression, as Beck was constantly dealing with drop issues and bad routes throughout the season.

Beck, playing in the ACC, won't get a chance at revenge on Kiffin and Ole Miss football during the regular season, but the two teams project to be near the top of their conferences next season and could meet in the College Football Playoff. If they do, Beck will be hungry to make Kiffin eat his words and get a victory.