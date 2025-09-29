Ole Miss made the most noise in college football this weekend with a huge upset victory over the then-No. 4-ranked LSU Tigers.

The AP poll rewarded the Rebels handsomely for shocking the Tigers, giving them the biggest jump out of any team in the Top 25. They springboarded themselves nine slots from the No. 13 spot all the way up to No. 4.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels improved to 5-0 with the 24-19 victory and are now the top-ranked team in the SEC. They leapfrogged the idle Oklahoma Sooners, who are one spot behind them in fifth, who will be without their starting quarterback, John Mateer, due to a broken right throwing hand.

The Rebels' defense was impressive on Saturday. They held star LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmieier to 197 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 21-for-34 passing. They also held LSU's ground attack to a combined 59 yards on 21 total carries, including two sacks on Nussmeier.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for an impressive 314 yards, adding a touchdown and an interception on 23-for-39 passing. The Rebels added 170 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 42 carries. Kewan Lacy led the way with 87 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Chambliss also added 71 yards of his own on the ground.

The Rebels took the lead in the second quarter, scoring 17 straight points via a field goal and two touchdowns to take a 17-7 lead. After LSU answered back with two field goals, Logan Diggs ran in a six-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a lead they would never relinquish.

Ole Miss will have a bye week next week and will look to keep its undefeated season going on Oct. 11, when they will host the Washington State Cougars in a 12:45 p.m. clash on SEC Network. Ole Miss will head on the road the following week to take on the Georgia Bulldogs, who are reeling from an upset loss to Alabama.