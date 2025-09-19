The 2025 Oregon football team has been one of the best in the country. They are completely dominating their competition, and the biggest reason why has been how well Dan Lanning has been recruiting ever since he got to Eugene. They have been so good at recruiting that they should be able to weather the recent loss of 2027 recruit Kesean Bowman after he decommitted.

Kesean Bowman decommitted from Oregon after initially committing to play for the Ducks in July. Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports first reported the massive news, considering that Bowman currently has 39 offers from different schools and counting. The ratings for the 2027 recruiting class are not finalized, but Bowman is hovering between a four and five-star rating depending on where you look.

“I just wanted to explore a little bit more with my options,” Bowman told Rivals. “When I committed to Oregon, other schools started recruiting me harder, and I think it was a little too early for me to commit.”

He said that Oregon would remain a factor in his recruitment, but he is considering all his options.

“Oregon is still high on my list, but I am going to take a step back, take more visits, and look at the different schools recruiting me.”

He has already taken in games at Ohio State and Tennessee this season. Who all is on his radar?

“I am going to several places this season now,” Bowman said. “I will be in Texas, back in Tennessee, LSU, Miami, Vanderbilt, and Oregon.”

Since Bowman is a native of Tennessee, the obvious choice for him would be the Tennessee Volunteers. However, the Volunteers have not been in charge of recruiting Bowman. Last weekend, he also made the three-hour trip from Brentwood to Knoxville, and he saw just how much support the Volunteers have for the massive Georgia game.

The Vols set a massive standard on his visit, and with Tennessee being in-state and a powerhouse nationally, it seems like the visit genuinely convinced him. Bowman said he was impressed with what Chris Brazzell II and the rest of the offense could do.

He obviously has time to commit because he is a 2027 recruit, but the 6-foot-1, 160-pound receiver has many options.

It is also worth noting that Ohio State is in the running, and he saw their game against Texas in the season opener.

“The atmosphere was crazy. Seeing the receivers work up close stood out. It was a short visit, but I liked it. I will definitely take an official visit to Ohio State.”

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are focused on winning the national championship this year, but even with this recruiting blow, the Ducks should be fine moving forward.