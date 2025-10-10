With the Oregon football team preparing for a showdown against Indiana on Saturday, the team is led by the young and impressive head coach Dan Lanning. As Lanning keeps building the winning culture of the Oregon football team, the 39-year-old speaks about the speculation of leaving the program at some point.

Lanning has accomplished wonders so far with the Ducks, and at his age, there is no denying that there could be programs that are heavily interested in him. However, Lanning said he has “been very clear and adamant” that he is staying put where he is, saying that he has “got the job that I want,” according to On3 Sports.

“I don’t know if that will continue to happen,” Lanning said on the likelihood of universities trying to hire him. “I’ve been very clear and adamant. I think a lot of coaches in those moments get quiet, but I’ve been very clear and adamant that I’m not going anywhere. A lot of coaches use that as an opportunity to say, ‘OK, I’m either going to get a big raise where I’m at,’ or maybe they really want that other job. I don’t want any other jobs. I’ve got the job that I want.”

How the Oregon football team is committed to Dan Lanning's vision

Article Continues Below

While the Oregon football team prepares for Week 7, Lanning looks to live up to the contract extension that the program gave him last March, which lasts through the 2030 season. Lanning would speak on how the school gave him a chance in the first place and how they are committed to his vision.

“You have everything you need right here. Plus, you don’t just forget about it when somebody takes a chance on you and you’d never even been a head coach,” Lanning said.

“The thing I love about this place is they keep saying, ‘What’s next? How do we elevate?’ And how much money do you have to make in this profession, right? I’m extremely well taken care of,” Lanning continued. “I’ve never ever been in a position where I need to ask for more. They’ve gone above and beyond here. So for me, when you keep saying no to other people and that this is where I want to be, maybe they get the message.”

The No. 3 Ducks look to stay undefeated on Saturday against the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers.